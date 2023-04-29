Interactive murder mystery dinner theater coming to RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you like dinner, history, and mystery-solving? Then this is for you.

Buffalo History Tours is getting ready for the opening of a murder mystery dinner theater at RiverWorks.

The show will take you all the way back to 1899 during a violent grain scooper's labor strike against their boss. You'll have dinner first, meet the characters in the mystery then take a trip to the crime scene, the grain silo.

At the silo, the actors will offer clues to the audience. Then they'll head back to RiverWorks to solve the mystery. It's an improvisational mystery involving the murder of the grain silo owner.

The clues are all inside of the silo. Once teams have gathered their clues, they head back to RiverWorks to solve the crime. The winning teams will receive prizes.

Joel Dombrowski of Buffalo History Tours says if you attend one of the shows, don't spoil the mystery for others who haven't been yet.

He says, "Keep it to yourself. That's the fun of it...just like anything. If you see a movie you don't spoil it..." Joel explains, "In essence, what I'm doing here is I'm taking real-life people, giving them a fictional script, and then having them interact with humor inside a very awesome space in Buffalo which was formerly known as the GLF Grain Elevator."

The cast is from Buffalo. "Buffalo has a wealth of actors and they're very eager to do interesting projects like this. The unique thing about this is there's not really a script so when you interact, when you talk to the characters, they don't know what you're going to say and they have to respond in kind, in character," Dombrowski explains.

Dombrowski is also planning a murder mystery show on the double-decker bus he runs in Buffalo.

He says that it will start in June and run through September.

He explains, "It is a football-themed murder mystery. I'll take you aboard the bus, to three different taverns, you get to solve a murder mystery involving a tailgate. A murder at a tailgate party."

The murder mystery at RiverWorks will be 6:30 to 8:30 pm for six consecutive Fridays beginning May 5 through June 16. Tickets can be purchased here.