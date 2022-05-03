Interactive mural created for WNY's youngest and creative minds

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An interactive mural project is encouraging creativity, tourism and highlighting the history of Niagara County.

Each artwork, represents its location with the name of the town, city or village.

Along with historical iconic images highlighting reasons to visit that community.

Think of it as a life-size coloring book!

Niagara County by the Numbers artist and project developer, Mike Weber said, "The whole thing was inspired by COVID really. I wanted to get people out doing something during quarantine that still involved tourism because that industry just tanked. I had to come up with something that was going to get people out exploring the county again."

Designs on this public-use canvas have numbers that tell where to color and drawings that pay homage to the respective city in Niagara County, but instead of color pencils or markers, artists will use chalk.

Weber said, "It's not often that murals are interactive, but in this case, the public can show up with chalk or they can get chalk from the facility and color these murals in for themselves."

Each mural was created by a local artist. One of the artists is Sal Anello.

"I was asked to complete the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda," Anello, with Canvas Crashers artist and entertainer said.

Artist and entertainer Sal Anello said he hopes this project allows people to come out and experience art-making.

"For the sake of just having fun and just enjoying themselves, coming out here. Just a great idea to bring people together out here in the community," Anello said.

While this Tuesday is bringing in a gloomy overcast, these murals will bring a lot of pop in your corner of the lake once all 12 are completed.

The neat thing about it is, once it rains, it will be like a new slate was created for the next young artist who stumbles upon a mural.

Weber added, "Really I just wanted people to learn about the area and all the weird things that are in the county. It's fun. All the activities and tourist sights and plus you can color it. If you've never colored anything this big before, it encourages young artists to take on bigger projects."

The mural artists are as follows:

City: Town of Porter

Location: Falkner Park

Artist: Timothy Martin

City: Town of Newfane

Location: WAHI Studio parking lot

Artist: Jessica Tomaino (of WAHI Studio)

City: Town of Lockport

Location: Daisy's Adventure Park at the Kenan Center

Artist: Cindy Meal (Owner of Lamplighter Art Gallery & Gifts)

City: Town of Cambria

Location: Niagara County Community College

Artist: Michael Weber (Michael Weber Arts)

City: Town of Royalton

Location: Gasport Volunteer Fire Company

Artist: Matt Duquette (12 Grain Studio)

City: North Tonawanda

Location: Carnegie Art Center

Artist: Sal Anello (Canvas Crashers)

City: Town of Hartland

Location: Hartland Town Park

Artist: Mark Weld (Weld Signs)

City: Town of Pendleton

Location: Uncle G's Ice Cream

Artist: Robin Damiano (Damiano Arts)

City: Town of Lewiston

Location: Artpark Concessions Building

Artist: Dayna Hazlett (DaynaFX)

City: Town of Wilson

Location: Brownie's Custard Stand

Artist: Nikki Milley (NikkiMDesigns)

City: Town of Niagara

Location: Aquarium of Niagara

Artist: Amira Moore

City: Town of Somerset (Village of Barker)

Location: David Barker Park

Artist: Nin Bogue (Bogue Art Studios)

Designer of all of the murals:

Matt Duquette - Motherland Studio in Lockport