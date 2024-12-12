Installation of Lake Erie–Niagara River Ice Boom set to begin on December 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The installation of the Lake Erie–Niagara River Ice Boom is set to begin on December 16, subject to safe in-water working conditions.

"Each winter since 1964, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River. A reduction in ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production," a release says.

According to officials, the boom can be installed when the Lake Erie water temperature at Buffalo reaches 39 degrees Fahrenheit or on December 16, whichever comes first. As of December 12, the Lake Erie water temperature at Buffalo is 43 degrees Fahrenheit.