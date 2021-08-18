Inspirational Seniors: Buffalo 60 Strong Ambassadors meet for calendar photoshoot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Twelve seniors are celebrating life, resiliency and perseverance.

They've overcome struggles, illness and devoted their lives to helping others. Now they will be featured in a calendar as the Buffalo 60 Strong Ambassadors.

They were selected by a panel of judges to be featured in the calendar that highlights who they are and what they do in the community.

Wednesday’s photo shoots took place at the Botanical Gardens and the Buffalo History Museum.

Among those stepping into the spotlight were Shaila Kokil, a special education teacher at Empower Children's Academy.

"We serve children with special needs, and it really makes me happy when I see the children. making the progress," said Kokil.

She's also a volunteer with the Hindu Culture Society of WNY, working with kids on cultural and educational activities.

"To see the positive impact in people's lives, that makes you do more," she said.

Gerry Buckhholtz didn't let cancer or COVID get in his way of staying active.

"I've had COVID, I had cancer three times, have asthma. But I'm doing good. I'm still active, right now I play - we call it geriatric hockey," he said.

Linda Gellman is an artist, photographer and a Block Club leader. Gellman said she loves connecting people, so started a garden story time for children ages six and younger.

"For me to hear one three-year-old little girl say to another three-year-old little girl 'Will you be my friend?'" she said. "That was it."

Buffalo 60 Strong is sponsored by Buffalo Medical Group in partnership with the launch of Senior Care Advantage ONE.

The calendars will cost $15 and will be available for order online late October.