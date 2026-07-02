Inside the unraveling of Big Tree EMS

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When a viewer reached out and asked why Big Tree EMS was eliminating its paid paramedics, it seemed like a straightforward question.

Instead, the answer led to a Department of Health complaint, a departing medical director, contract documents and unanswered questions.

Big Tree EMS, a nonprofit service operating out of Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, is expected to transition from a paid EMS service to an all-volunteer model later this month.

NYSDOH declines to talk about "open investigations"

Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company's attorney said the events that ultimately led to the transition began after a complaint was filed with the New York State Department of Health involving Big Tree EMS' narcotics program.

According to the attorney, the complaint prompted the agency's medical director to step down, leaving Big Tree EMS without the medical oversight necessary to continue operating.

When I asked the Department of Health about those claims, a spokesperson declined to answer questions, stating:

"Although we cannot comment on open investigations, the Department is committed to protecting the health of New Yorkers and ensuring agencies are following regulations that ensure patients receive safe and proper care."

The Department did not confirm whether the matter involves Big Tree EMS or its narcotics program, nor did it provide additional details.

How the Town became involved

With its medical director set to leave, Big Tree EMS needed a replacement to continue operating.

The Town of Hamburg confirmed it met with Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company to discuss a solution.

In a statement to 7 News, Hamburg Town Supervisor Elizabeth Farrell Lorentz said:

"The town met with Big Tree VFC to find a solution to assist Big Tree VFC, given Big Tree EMS INC. was facing losing their Medical Director effective 7/4/26."

The Town ultimately agreed to extend its own medical director services to Big Tree. The Town also acknowledged that arrangement included conditions.

The Town said Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company later signed an amendment allowing it to be included under the Town's existing medical director agreement.

Documents reveal one of those conditions

Documents obtained by 7 News show one of those conditions required Big Tree EMS to transition from a paid EMS service to an all-volunteer model.

The attorney said that condition ultimately resulted in the elimination of the agency's EMS services, resulting in job loss.

The Town did not directly answer questions on why transitioning to an all-volunteer model was made a condition of receiving medical director services.

Town denies allegations

Earlier in the reporting process, multiple people said they believed the Town threatened to withdraw funding from Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company if the changes were not made.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Farrell Lorentz denied those allegations.

"The Town did not indicate funding to the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company would be reduced or withdrawn," Farrell Lorentz said, adding funding for all companies is determined through the Town's annual budget process.

Critics of the change expect to be at the town meeting July 13.

WATCH: Inside the unraveling of Big Tree EMS