Inside a Bitcoin Mining Facility in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are three cryptocurrency facilities now operational in Niagara Falls, and 7 News took an exclusive look into one of them - Blockfusion, which mines Bitcoin.

"Our company has more than 10,000 miners and more the 50 MW of clean power that is constantly running to mine cryptocurrency," said Alex Martini, the Chief Operating Officer of Blockfusion.

The Toronto-based company made its way to Western New York for one reason - Niagara Falls.

"We came to Niagara Falls to harness the power of the falls. It is one of the most powerful natural landmarks when it comes to hydro power ... and our company, different from all the rest uses as much renewable energy as possible. We're at about 90% at this point," said Martini.

Blockfusion tells 7 News they want to embrace Western New York and shape the company with our community.

"We are here to work with Western New York, bring in jobs, industry, capital, and immerse ourselves in your community," said Martini.

The company has already hired about 60+ Western New Yorkers, and is actively looking for more talent, specifically graduating college students.

"Blockfusion will become Western New York. Let's work together," said Martini.

However, citizens have raised concerns about the volatility of cryptocurrency mining facilities.

The Niagara Falls City Council tells 7 News that at least 20 complaints have been filed against the extreme noise the facilities make - specifically the U.S. Bitcoin facility found on Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls.

"We don't believe those accusations apply to us, as we are not in a residential area ... we will continue to work with local government and local ordinances," said Martini.

Due to the noise issue, Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino issued a 180-day moratorium on new cryptocurrency development and facilities in the Falls.

In a statement to 7 News, the Mayor said: