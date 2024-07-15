Inmate 'quickly taken into custody' after escaping Chautauqua County Jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced an inmate was "quickly taken into custody" after escaping the county jail.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on July 11.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Eric Ryals gained access to the roof of the jail and ran from Corrections Officers who were pursuing him. Ryals is accused of ignoring commands to surrender while on the roof and then jumping from the roof and exiting the facility.

He allegedly landed on the lawn on the Elm Street side and was "quickly taken into custody" as a perimeter had been set up.

The sheriff's office said Ryals was transported to ECMC for treatment of injuries sustained during the escape and was charged with first-degree escape. No members of the public were harmed.