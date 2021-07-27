Inmate at Chautauqua County jail dies after being rushed to local hospital

MAYVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Emergency Medical Services responded to the Chautauqua County Jail after an inmate started having chest pains and difficulty breathing on July 26, 2021.

The 65-year-old was transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say that the inmate became unresponsive and the medical staff was unable to revive him.

The Attorney General's Office was notified and sent a detective to the jail to investigate. The New York State Commission of Corrections is also investigating.

The inmate's name has not been released.