Inmate death at the Niagara County Correctional Facility under investigation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that an inmate death at the Niagara County Correctional facility is under investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, EMS crews from Wrights Corners Fire Company and Niagara County Emergency Services responded to the correctional facility for an unresponsive inmate. Life-saving measures were immediately taken by corrections personnel and the jail medical staff, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it appears the individual died by suicide.

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation as required, and the New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.

The sheriff's office said the individual's name is not being released at this time.