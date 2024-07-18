Inmate at Attica Correctional Facility sentenced for attempted rape, robbery, assault of employee

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate at the Attica Correctional Facility has been sentenced for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office said he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision on the attempted rape charge, 15 years in prison and 25 years post-release supervision on the robbery charge, five years in prison and five years post-release supervision on the assault charge, and two to four years on the weapon charge.

He was found guilty of the charges in June.

According to the DA, at the time Jenkins committed the above crimes he was serving 15 years to life for predatory sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse, and rape. He will serve the new sentences concurrently but consecutive to the predatory sexual assault-related charges.