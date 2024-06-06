Inmate at Attica Correctional Facility found guilty of attempted rape, robbery, assault against an employee

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate at the Attica Correctional Facility was found guilty of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office said 38-year-old Emmanuel Jenkins was found guilty following a two-day bench trial and faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced on July 17.

According to the district attorney's office, Jenkins committed the crimes in the Attica Correctional Facility against a civilian employee. At the time, Jenkins was serving 15 years to life for predatory sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse, and rape.