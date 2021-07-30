Inmate arrested after allegedly attempting to escape Niagara County Jail, use nurse as hostage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate at the Niagara County Jail has been arrested after allegedly attempting to escape the facility, and use a nurse as a hostage.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Matthew Buck of Niagara Falls was being held at the jail as a convicted felon on a parole violation.

When the nurse came to check on him, Buck allegedly used a man-made shank and held it to a civilian nurse's throat in an attempt to use her as a hostage to escape the facility.

Corrections officers were able to disarm Buck and allow the nurse to leave without anyone getting hurt.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti stated “If it were not for the immediate actions of our Corrections Division, this outcome could have ended differently. They are to be commended for their attention to duty and overall safety and security of the facility."

Buck was charged with Attempted Escape in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree.