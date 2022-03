AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking people to avoid Hopkins Road, near Billy Wilson Park after a crash Friday evening.

Police say a vehicle rolled over on Hopkins Road at about 7:30pm. Police did not say how many people were injured, or how serious the injuries were.

Officers are continuing to investigate, and there will be traffic delays near the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.