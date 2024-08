DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bald eagle is receiving treatment after being rescued by crews in Derby.

On July 25, DEC officers received reports of an injured bald eagle at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff.

Lieutenant Mathis said the eagle was in a tree, unable to lift its wings or head.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to remove the eagle from the tree. The eagle is now receiving treatment from Messenger Woods.