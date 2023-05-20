Influx of migrants into NYS, local organizations explain how you can help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Countless immigrants from places like Central and South America are now looking for new homes here in this country, and some of them may end upright here in the Buffalo area.

Governor Kathy Hochul said more than 71,000 migrants and asylum seekers are in New York State, arriving at a hotel in the Big Apple, but they cannot all fit in New York City which is why the governor wants to spread them out across the state.

That is why five local counties have declared a state of emergency.

This will temporarily block migrants from coming here, until local officials can figure how how to integrate them into our communities.

Governor Hochul stopping in Western New York Friday, to highlight a minimum wage increase secured in next year's budget.

7 News asked her how she plans to deal with the influx of thousands of people seeking asylum and how the state can help local counties deal with the situation.

"And more help is needed. so we're working closely with them, literally hour by hour, trying to identify places where they are welcoming communities. and we're working also very hard to make sure that we can get some legal work status that will allow them to go work on the farms and upstate and work in the hotels and work in the restaurants. and I think when we get to that point, it'll change people's attitudes about it rather dramatically," Gov. Hochul said.

One possible temporary solution the governor is proposing is to house immigrants at SUNY colleges and universities, which are typically empty heading into the summer months.

There are also several local organizations that are built to help handle situations like this.

They have recently assisted people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and countries in Africa settle into their new lives here.

There are a number of local refugee agencies that can help.

The immediate need for the migrant population is going to be housing, followed by legal aid, food, clothing among other things.

Jericho Road's Vive Shelter has housing services, Journey's End Refugee Services, Catholic Charities Immigration & Refugee Assistance and International Institute of Buffalo just to name a few.

International Institute of Buffalo executive director, Jenny Rizzo-Choi said, "The concern with this population of asylum seekers is that they've got to go through the process, file for asylum or get some other type of legal process before they're able to do things like having permission to work."

International Institute of Buffalo executive director Jenny Rizzo-Choi encourages people to support their local refugee agencies, which provide help for people who are in transition.

Rizzo-Choi said, "I think it's a good option to explore. This is not the first time that Buffalo has done that. We actually did utilize Buffalo State during the Afghan crisis, when we got a lot of people coming in at one time. We were able to work with the college. They had a dorm free. We used an entire tower and it worked out well for 6 months."