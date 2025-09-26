Inflation refund checks are now being sent to eligible New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inflation refund checks up to $400 are being mailed to 8.2 million eligible households in New York State, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's office.

The mailing of the checks began on Friday and will continue throughout October and November.

The governor's office said there is no need to apply, sign up or do anything to receive a check.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:



Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

How much money will I receive?



Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

The governor's office said there are no age restrictions and filers do not need to do anything to receive an inflation refund check.

"If you filed a tax return, are below the income thresholds, and no one else claimed you as a dependent, you will receive a check," a release says.

You can find more information on the New York State website here.