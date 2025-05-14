Inflation refund checks are coming to eligible New Yorkers; Here's when you'll see the money

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inflation refund checks are coming later this year for millions of families in New York state.

Checks up to $400 will be mailed directly to eight million eligible households starting in October and will continue through November, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's office.

The governor's office says there is no need to apply, sign up or do anything to receive a check.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:



Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

How much money will I receive?



Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

“Starting in October, over eight million New Yorkers will get an inflation refund because it's simple — this is your money and we're putting it back in your pockets,” Governor Hochul said.

