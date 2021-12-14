Inflation in food prices impacting food banks, consumers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — Higher food prices are affecting just about everyone.

Western New York consumers and food banks feel the impact of the inflation in food prices.

Shyana Broughton, a mother and founder of “Our Mommy Village,” works several jobs. “I’ve been eating a lot more homemade things,” says Broughton. “Staying away less at the grocery store because it makes me angry.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says average consumer prices have been up 6.8% in the last year. It’s the highest year-to-year increase in almost 40 years.

Higher food prices are making it more challenging for Broughton to get what she usually gets at the grocery store.

“Field greens and cucumbers, something that was really normal, would cost me a couple of bucks now,” she says. “I have eight people in my house.”

Broughton says she’s fortunate to not turn to any food pantries at the moment, but the coordinator of Taste of Faith Food Pantry and communications director of Feed more WNY says thousands of Western New Yorkers use the food pantries for assistance.

“Our demand is much greater than the services of over five hundred people individually,” says Wendy Rodgers, coordinator of Taste of Faith Food Pantry.

Meanwhile, the director of Feed more, Catherine Shick, sees certain food items requests are high. “In terms of halal chicken, which is actually an item often requested by our food pantries,” says Shick. “We saw a 53 percent increase in halal chicken.”

Both food bank operators say they hope to find a solution by looking at possible bran substitutions and looking closely with our vendors and transportation partners.

These local food banks and consumers hope food prices will decrease sooner than later.

Click here to donate to Feed more WNY and Taste of Taste of Faith Food Pantry.