Infant sleep safe event in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We all know the importance of a good night sleep, and that's especially true when it comes to your baby.

Local medical professionals encouraged parents and caregivers to follow the ABC's of safe sleep during a pop-up event at the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo Saturday.

The event featured experts in infant safe sleep practices.

They were on hand to answer questions, and help people evaluate their own home sleeping setup.

This event was sponsored by Erie County Department of Health, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Tops.