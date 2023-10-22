Indoor sports complex called game changer in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As the weather begins to turn here in Western New York, it's the dawn of a new era for athletics in North Buffalo, especially for young people here in the Queen City.

Community leaders and politicians broke ground Saturday on what will become the Thomas Smith Indoor Athletic Facility at Shoshone Park.

The park is located right off Hertel Avenue near Main Street.

The $11.5 million dollar complex is named after a man who spent years trying to make this dream a reality.

It will include a turf field that can be used for a variety of sports.

In addition there will be batting cages and a community room.

This will be the only indoor public sports facility in Buffalo, and city officials say it will be a game changer once it's finished at the end of next year.

