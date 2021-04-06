Indoor/outdoor dog park & bar to open in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga native Megan Sitatrek is transforming an old warehouse into an indoor/outdoor dog park with a bar.

“What better thing to mix than a dog park and a bar,” Sitatrek said.

Sitatrek is calling the one of a kind space 'Barkology,' and it's located on Genesse Street in Cheektowaga.

“In the summer we’re hoping to have some live music. Eventually there will be a beer garden outside. So just a chill vibe that people can come and hang out, and watch their dogs play with others," she said.

Sitatrek said the 6000 square feet space is the perfect location for social dog owners and social dogs. And, it eliminates one of pet owners biggest enemies — dirt.

The dog park is designed to be dirt free with an indoor space covered in rubber floors and an outdoor area made of turf.

“They can come enjoy themselves, you can enjoy your own selves and just have fun!”

All areas aside from the bar will be unleashed.

“We don’t want dogs ripping peoples plates of the tables,” she said.

And the bar will offer wine, cider, beer, and a small food items like sandwiches.

“I'm very excited to just finally see it open. Finally see people enjoying their experience here, and allowing their dogs to just run and play with others without getting dirty,” Sitarek said.

Barkology is set to open April 17 and a days worth of play will cost $10 dollars for your first dog and be discounted for any additional dogs you may have.