Individual charged after allegedly trying to sell marmoset in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An individual has been charged after trying to sell a marmoset in Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation received reports of someone selling a marmoset in Buffalo.

Investigators determined the individual did not have proper permits and conducted an undercover operation, where officers met with the individual to purchase the marmoset for $7,000.

Officials said the individual has been charged with illegal commercialization of wildlife. The marmoset was taken to a licensed primate sanctuary to receive appropriate care.