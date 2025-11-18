Independent Health set to join MVP Health Care's family of companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — MVP Health Care has announced that Independent Health is set to join its family of companies, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to MVP, by aligning, they will serve nearly one million members and employ over 3,000 people across the region with $7 billion in annual revenue.

MVP said the affiliation will prioritize initiatives designed to meet evolving consumer needs, including:



Improving provider collaboration

Advancing pharmacy services

Implementing technology to simplify and personalize care navigation

According to MVP, members, providers, employers, and partners can expect business as usual with no immediate changes to coverage, benefits, or local personalized service.

According to a report from Buffalo Business First, the two companies will remain separate entities.

“As our family grows, we remain steadfast in our purpose: putting people at the center of their health journey. This is not just about aligning organizations; it is about creating a future-focused health care system that empowers individuals to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives. By accelerating innovation, rethinking the care experience, and embracing bold changes, we are taking a critical step forward to meet the growing needs of our members and communities.” - Chris Del Vecchio, CEO of MVP Health Care