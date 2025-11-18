Independent Health set to join MVP Health Care's family of companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — MVP Health Care has announced that Independent Health is set to join its family of companies, subject to regulatory approvals.
According to MVP, by aligning, they will serve nearly one million members and employ over 3,000 people across the region with $7 billion in annual revenue.
MVP said the affiliation will prioritize initiatives designed to meet evolving consumer needs, including:
- Improving provider collaboration
- Advancing pharmacy services
- Implementing technology to simplify and personalize care navigation
According to MVP, members, providers, employers, and partners can expect business as usual with no immediate changes to coverage, benefits, or local personalized service.
According to a report from Buffalo Business First, the two companies will remain separate entities.
“As our family grows, we remain steadfast in our purpose: putting people at the center of their health journey. This is not just about aligning organizations; it is about creating a future-focused health care system that empowers individuals to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives. By accelerating innovation, rethinking the care experience, and embracing bold changes, we are taking a critical step forward to meet the growing needs of our members and communities.”
“Independent Health has long been recognized for our focus on delivering the highest quality care and service to our members and our community. Joining the MVP Health Care family allows us to innovate further while staying true to the communities we serve. By aligning our strengths and shared values, we are not only preparing for today’s challenges—but we are designing health care for the future, where every person feels empowered and supported to achieve their best health.”