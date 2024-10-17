Independent Health cuts dozens of jobs in Buffalo amid 'growing challenges'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Independent Health is cutting 66 jobs in Buffalo as it works to streamline operations amid what it calls "growing challenges within the healthcare industry."

In a statement sent to 7 News, Independent Health says rising costs of prescription drugs are driving expenses to unsustainable levels. The health care provider says this makes it increasingly difficult for people and businesses to afford necessary coverage.

Because of this, Independent Health says it conducted a thorough review of its operations and determined it would be cutting about four percent of its workforce across a number of departments.

Independent Health claims its members will not notice a change in service following the job cuts.