Increased security at East Senior High School after threats made on social media

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department conducted an overnight investigation after online threats were posted to social media towards East Senior High School.

The school district says they were made aware of the potential social media threats early Thursday morning and immediately notified the police.

After making several house visits to students, police deemed the threat noncredible and said there is no danger to the community.

Classes will resume at East Senior High School on Thursday with increased security.

The police advise parents to warn their children that making any threat against a school will have serious consequences.