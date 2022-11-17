Incoming snow storm grounds air traffic at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The incoming snow storm is about to ground air traffic to a halt.

Dozens of flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have already been canceled.

Airport officials know this will be a major snow storm, so crews on the air field have been working to check all vehicles, like snow plows, snow melters-- which can melt 130 tons of snow-- and a fleet of other machines to ensure they can handle what is coming this way.

Pheben Kassahun was at the airport just a few hours ago and already tons of flights were being cancelled.

Airport officials advise travelers to check their flight status through their airline, before heading to the airport because airlines make the call to cancel flights, not the airport.

Long Island resident landed in Buffalo, just a few minutes before the mass cancellations began

"I'm happy that I missed that. I just found that out. My flight left at 12, so I'm very happy that I missed that cutoff, but I know it's going to be tough tonight," Long Island resident, Nicole Acquavella said. "I actually went top school in Geneseo so I've experienced the Upstate winters before."

Acquavella said she is only in Western New York for the weekend, and plans to leave Sunday, so fingers crossed on a better weather on the back half of the weekend.

As for the Buffalo Airport, officials tell said they will continue to monitor conditions.

Officials will begin to discuss next steps as early as 4:30 a.m. Friday.