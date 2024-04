BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Time is ticking for all you procrastinators out there.

Monday marks the deadline to file your income taxes.

If you owe money, and fail to file by the due date, the IRS will issue a five-percent penalty for each month you're late.

You can file an extension by April 15, and you will have until October 15 to file your taxes.

You'll still be able to send your return to the IRS electronically or by mail.