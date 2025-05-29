Watch Now
'Incident' involving student and teacher aide at Sweet Home High School under investigation

Amherst police investigating, district confirms teacher aide 'is no longer employed'
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating an "incident" at Sweet Home High School involving "a student and a teacher aide," a spokesperson for the Sweet Home School District confirmed to 7 News Thursday.

"The District confirms that the teacher aide is no longer employed by the District," the spokesperson said in a statement.

School officials did not provide details about the alleged incident.

The spokesperson said the District would have no further comment because the incident remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

7 News has reached out to Amherst police.

