BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police tell 7 News an investigation is underway to find out what led to multiple people being sent to the hospital Sunday night.

Police say something happened near the stage at the Drumwork Fest show

and people started pushing and shoving each other.

Authorities say people started fleeing the area and six people were hurt in the process, they were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.