Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency at Niagara County Correctional Facility

Niagara County Sheriff's emblem.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 23, 2023
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office said EMS crews responded to the facility around 8 a.m. on Friday for an unresponsive person following an apparent medical emergency and possible overdose. The person was treated at the scene and then transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital-Lockport for further treatment. The person was then transferred to Mercy Hospital where he died on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.

