Inaugural NT Corn Fest to be held on August 19

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of North Tonawanda announced the inaugural NT Corn Fest will be held at the North Tonawanda City Market on August 19.

Presented by The Market in the Square, NT Corn Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The NT Corn Fest is set to be a celebration of the finest local corn, highlighting the vibrant community spirit of North Tonawanda and the talent of Niagara County’s farmers and vendors. Join us on August 19th to experience a day of family-friendly fun, delicious food, exciting contests, and live entertainment," a release says.

Organizers say there will be live music, activities, contests, vendors, corn and other food options.

“This is going to be such an exciting event for the entire family and I firmly believe that it will fast become the Corn Festival of the North." - City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec

More details will be released during NT Corn Fest's kick-off media event on July 25.