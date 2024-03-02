Inaugural Niagara Artisan Bridal Fair showcasing local vendors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An event said to entice brides-to-be is in the works this upcoming spring.

Event goers can expect giveaways with wine in hand at the Spring Lake Winery, in Lockport.

The event is called the Niagara Artisan Bridal Fair and event planner Richelle Zawacki said it is a great way for skilled and unique micro and small businesses in Niagara County to showcase their work in this wedding exposition.

Visitors can expect vendors like local photographers, bakers and even live painters at this event.

It is the first of its kind, and Zawacki hopes all can take this opportunity to explore in the process of planning a milestone event.

"You're not going to be able to meet these vendors, these artisans anywhere else. They're hard to find. Some of them might just be starting out with whatever they've been doing with whatever skill they have for years, and years and years and they just never publicized it," Niagara Aristan Bridal Fair organizer Richelle Zawacki said.

Admission is free.

There will be wine tastings at the venue Spring Lake Winery in Lockport.

There will be giveaways and swag bags at the bridal event.

The event is noon to 4 on Saturday, April 27.

Zawacki is encouraging people to RSVP for the event, via EventBrite.