BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Independent Health Foundation, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals are joining forces for the Inaugural Healthy Restaurant Week.

The Inaugural Healthy Restaurant Week kicks off March 27 in Buffalo and runs through April 1, coinciding with National Nutrition Month.

A list of participating restaurants can be found here. More information on the Inaugural Healthy Restaurant Week can be found here.