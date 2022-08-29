Inaugural golf tournament held in honor of late officer who was killed in shooting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Golf is a game of peace and tranquility. In a time where Western New York has been through so much over the past three months, Lockport is working to heal.

"We are here today in an effort to strengthen the community," Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer, Bruce Smith said.

Smith, Jim Kelly, and Thurman Thomas came to Lockport Town and Country Club to play some golf, but in return, did so much more. This year was the inaugural Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Celebrity golf tournament and gala.

Tickets to the events completely sold out. The money raised from donations, silent auctions, and sales went towards scholarships to help the next generation afford an education.

All for one person, who people like Earl Perrin Jr, the President of the scholarship, said changed everyone's lives.

"He was a hero. He saved lives. I think a lot of people forget what he did. He was outside, and went back in," Perrin Jr. said.

Aaron Salter's son, Aaron Salter III said his dad was his biggest role model. Who he was as a person is the whole reason why any of this is happening in the first place.

"It's just off the character. If he didn't have good character, all this wouldn't have happened. So don't judge a book by its cover, don't have hate, and just let people's action speak for them," Salter III said.