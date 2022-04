BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It wouldn't be a holiday weekend for the kids without an Easter egg hunt.

One took place Saturday at the Acacia Park Cemetery on Tonawanda Creek Road in North Tonawanda.

Besides the Easter egg hunt, there were plenty of other kid-friendly activities, along with some refreshments.

This was the cemetery's very first Easter egg hunt, and organizers say the plan is to make this an annual tradition for the people of North Tonawanda.