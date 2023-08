BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to an event that brings farm fresh produce right to your dinner table in Niagara County.

The very first NT Corn Fest took place Saturday at the NT City Market along Robinson Street in North Tonawanda.

A lot of people showing up to do a little shopping and enjoy some live entertainment, but the corn was the real star of the show.

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.