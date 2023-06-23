Inaugural 'Butcherfest Boxing' bringing in heavy hitters for one night in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a little over a week, an inaugural event showcasing Native American mixed martial artists is coming to Western New York.

It is called "Butcherfest Boxing" and it is hosted by Buffalo's very own rapper and entertainer Benny the Butcher.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun caught up with the Buffalo native to see what you can expect.

Professional mixed martial artist, Brok Weaver is stepping into the octagon for the first time in two years.

It is all in the name of bringing tribal MMA fighters together for one night in Western New York.

MMA fighter, Brok Weaver told Pheben Kassahun via Zoom said, "I've been sitting down, and really focusing on my boxing a little bit more. I'm really excited to get in there after two years and competing. Showing a big improvement even though I haven't been to training at like a high level gym, but I've been teaching and in teaching you learn yourself."

A member of the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians, Weaver has made use of his two-year hiatus. He resides in Alabama and opened up his own fitness center called, Brok Weaver Boxing & Big Jay Jiu-jitsu.

You can find the 31-year-old MMA lightweight at the inaugural Butcherfest Boxing, on Seneca territory in Cattaraugus Saturday, July 1.

The event will feature six different fights.

UFC fighters Brok Weaver and Jordan Griffin are locked in as the main event.

"Two talented guys," Benny the Butcher said, "It's so important to have these types of events to be outside with our family. Being a kid, that was part of the best parts of growing up. Just being outside with my cousins and my aunts and uncles."

Entertainer, rapper and the event's organizer, Benny the Butcher, said the boxing event is part of an all-day festival which begins at 3 p.m.

"There's a whole bunch of vendors. We're going to have homemade lemonade, popcorn. You're going to be able to network and meet people," Benny the Butcher said.

Butcherfest Boxing takes place on the Cattaraugus Event Grounds, across from N8tive Hypemart at 11326 US-20, in Irving.

You can also expect a live performance by Benny the Butcher, himself.