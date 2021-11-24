In the market for a new Christmas tree? Here's what to know! Plus all other things decorations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you decorate before or after Thanksgiving, it’s just about that time of year again. Nathan Gordon, vice president of Christmascentral.com, said holiday decorations have been in high demand since 2020.

“We are seeing a huge rush on Christmas this year,” Gordon said. “Brick and mortar stores are probably going to sell out in the next week.”

Gordon said Christmascentral.com doubled sales in 2020 and this year, sales are 30% higher than 2020; he said sales started as early as September. Last year sales lasted through January and Gordon said they expect the same this year.

“There’s a lot of product people didn’t get,” Gordon said. “And they want to make sure they’re ready for next year.”

If you want a new tree this year, you should probably act fast, because like many things this year, if you wait too long, you might not find what you’re looking for.

“Just like shortages you’re seeing in everything this holiday season, Christmas is not immune,” Gordon said.

Patti Jablonski-Dopkin, general manager or Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market in buffalo, said they sell living trees.

“I would come out and purchase them as soon as possible because we do go through them rather quickly,” Jablonski-Dopkin said. “A wonderful change from a cut tree because you can add them to your own yard.”

They sell 35 to 40 of the living trees each year and Jablonski-Dopkin said the price has only gone up two dollars from last year, costing 87 dollars.

“We keep our prices down for the holidays, they run about the same as a cut tree.”

According to consumer reports, the average cost for a fresh cut tree in 2020 was $81, while the average price for an artificial tree is over $100. And that could increase this year due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages.

“A lot of retailers might be up 20, 30, 40%,” Gordon said.

And if you haven’t shopped for decorations this year, don’t worry quite yet.

“It’s not too late to get your Christmas decorations but I would recommend you do it now,” Gordon said. "If you're buying online, give it some time."