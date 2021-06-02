In the era of remote learning, tips on reducing your child's screen time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a recent study, home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with a significant shift of nearsightedness for children ages 6 to 8.

The study found the prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness, increased 1.4 to 3 times in 2020 compared with the previous five years.

Dr. James D. Reynolds, chairman of the University at Buffalo Department of Ophthalmology and practicing pediatric ophthalmologist, says when kids are in a virtual world they are doing things that involve more nearsightedness. He listed examples such as reading a book or looking at a screen for six to eight hours a day rather than being in school when there would be more of a mix.

So how can you reduce your child's screen time? We spoke to Dr. Reynolds and Kate Dust, an early childhood instructor at Buffalo State College.