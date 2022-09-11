In the 21st anniversary of 9/11 Western New York remembers and pays tribute

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Today, just 21 years ago, the lives of every American changed forever as terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

Brendan Rooney is the brother of a victim in the 9/11 attack. The Amherst Remembrance at Memorial Hill Grove is helping the community never forget the 27 victims from the Amherst area.

"I like to think of how he lived rather than how he died," Rooney said.

He said this memorial is helping honor and never forget the victims.

"We said our 'I loves you's' every once and a while. But I never got to say how much I looked up to him, which I do," he said. "In situations that might prove a challenge in my life I think to myself what would Sean do."

At the memorial community members and families gathered to say the names of the victims, sing encouragement and pay tribute to the lives lost.

Event organizer Susan Grelick said it's very important to never let the memories slip away.

"This is a very emotional day when everyone remembers where you were 21 years ago," Grelick said. "We created the grove to have a permanent memorial to the memory of the victims of 9/11."

At the Heroes and Patriots Park across the street from Russell Salvatore's restaurant, the Red Knights Cycle Club brought the community, veterans and first responders together to take a moment to remember 9/11.

A Private Guard member and veteran, John Miskey, said today is a day to honor those in uniform.

"Keeping 9/11 alive as well as the veterans and all those that serve us today police law enforcement is very important it is who we are," Miskey said.

He said he has many emotions today.

"Pride a little bit of sorrow for those who gave their lives," he said.

As many continue to remember the lives lost on 9/11, organizations are also using this time to spread awareness and give back to the first responders.

The James and Ryan Paramedic Foundation hosted a fundraiser at Classic Lanes in Buffalo. Lauren Rutezki is the wife of a first responder and she said events like this really show the community who they are and show them a little extra appreciation.

"Having my husband and the father of my children to be a firefighter and a paramedic helping others, is such a proud thing and we love everything he does for us and the community," Rutezki said.

Paramedic Ruddy Rodrguez said having this event on 9/11 is very special, not just for him, but to the community as first responders are so important.

"I was around for 9/11 so to pay tribute to a day like today and let the community know what 9-1-1 is all about is a great thing," Rodrguez said.

Event organizer Riley Laughre said with this event the organization had one goal.

"We want to honor those and remember those who fell to protect us and what better day to honor those who still do than today," Laughre said.

