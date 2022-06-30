BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced in-person visitation at the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional facility will return on July 5.
The sheriff's office said the following conditions will be in place:
- The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;
- The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);
- Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;
- Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.
Erie County Correctional Facility visiting hours:
Tuesday –
1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;
2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday –
1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;
2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.;
3rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.;
4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Erie County Holding Center visiting hours:
Tuesday & Wednesday –
1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;
2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;
3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;
4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.;
5th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.;
6th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.;
7th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.;
8th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.;
9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday –
1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;
2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;
3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;
4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.