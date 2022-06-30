BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced in-person visitation at the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional facility will return on July 5.

The sheriff's office said the following conditions will be in place:

The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;

The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);

Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;

Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.

Erie County Correctional Facility visiting hours:

Tuesday –

1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;

2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday –

1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;

2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.;

3rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.;

4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Erie County Holding Center visiting hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday –

1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;

2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;

3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;

4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.;

5th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.;

6th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.;

7th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.;

8th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.;

9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday –

1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;

2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;

3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;

4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.