In-person visitation at Erie County Holding Center and correctional facility to return on July 5

WKBW
Outside Erie County Holding Center.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 30, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced in-person visitation at the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional facility will return on July 5.

The sheriff's office said the following conditions will be in place:

  • The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;
  • The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);
  • Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;
  • Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.

Erie County Correctional Facility visiting hours:

Tuesday –
1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;
2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday –
1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon;
2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.;
3rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.;
4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Erie County Holding Center visiting hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday –
1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;
2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;
3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;
4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.;
5th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.;
6th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.;
7th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.;
8th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.;
9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday –
1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.;
2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.;
3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.;
4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.

