In-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 16, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The in-person event for the 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to organizers.

The operator of the event, JPMorgan Chase, says the race will now be virtual and complimentary. The event was originally planned for September at Delaware Park.

Organizers say companies and individuals who already registered will receive a refund.

The last time the Corporate Challenge was held in Buffalo was in June 2019. The event was also conducted virtually in 2020.

The dates for the virtual race will be determined at a later time. For more information, click here.

JPMorgan Chase says it will donate to Wings Flights of Hope.

