In Enemy Territory: The life of a Bills fan in Kansas City and a Chiefs fan in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a tale of divided loyalties, a Buffalo Bills fan in Kansas City and a Kansas City Chiefs fan in Buffalo share their experiences living in "enemy territory."

Grant Tower, a lifelong Bills fan, resides in Kansas City, where he embraces his team's rivalry with the hometown Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Brian Marek, a diehard Chiefs fan, navigates life in Buffalo, surrounded by Bills supporters.

Both fans have found ways to celebrate their teams despite being in the minority.

"As a Bills fan born and raised in Kansas City, this is kind of something I've waited my whole life for," said Tower, highlighting the excitement of the Bills-Chiefs rivalry.

"I'm at work, and I'm wearing some Chiefs gear I get people ribbing on me a little bit," Marek explained. "You've gotta have thick skin for it."

Tower, whose father hails from Buffalo, enjoys the camaraderie of fellow Bills fans at Taps on Main, a Kansas City bar known for its Buffalo wings. He looks forward to attending games, hoping to witness the Bills' return to the Super Bowl.

Marek's allegiance to the Chiefs began during the Bills' Super Bowl era in the early 1990s, drawn to players like Marcus Allen and Joe Montana.

Despite the friendly jabs from Bills fans, Marek appreciates the rivalry and attends games at Highmark Stadium with friends and family.

Marek said when the Chiefs aren't playing the Bills, he's a fan of his hometown team.

He said he will be rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday, but called the AFC Championship a "win-win" knowing that a Buffalo victory will send the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

"I want everybody in this city to feel what us Chiefs fans have felt over the past 5 years," said Marek. "I hate seeing friends and family disappointed."

Both Tower and Marek exemplify how sports rivalries can foster a sense of community and friendly competition, even when living far from their teams' home turf.

As the Bills and Chiefs continue to vie for supremacy, these fans remain steadfast in their support.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.