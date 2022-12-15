In a 'landslide victory,' Lexington Co-op employees vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After weeks of attempting to form a union, Lexington Co-op workers from the Elmwood and Hertel locations voted 56-20 on Thursday morning to unionize.

"We won our vote," Maxwell Bollman, an employee, said Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

Employees like Bollman and co-worker Philip Kneitinger are calling this a landslide victory.

"From here so much more is possible than we already accomplished in the 50 years that the business has been open yet," Kneitinger said.

The two employees said this vote gets them a step closer to reaching their goals.

"There are days where the crew on the floor is not enough to get the work necessary done and this is something we can start bargaining for," Kneitinger added.

General manager, Tim Bartlett, said he welcomes the union.

"We're excited to move forward and partner with workers united," Bartlett said.

Some of the key items employees want to see change:



hours of operation with inclement weather

feeling safe in the work place

pay

The starting rate is $15/hour.

"You know whether it be a flat rate increase or that we get to change the percentages that it's more equitable for everyone who works at the co-op," Bollman said.

"We've always strived to create a great place to work for our employees with great pay and benefits with inclusive management," Bartlett said.

Another change employees want to see, staffing. This is something Bartlett acknowledges is a challenge.

"The staffing shortage is real but what I think doesn't change is our commitment to creating a great place to work and that won't change with workers united coming in and that won't change ever," he said.

Right now, the union is in the process of getting feedback from workers. Following that, the employees will draw up a contract and begin the bargaining process.

"This is something the employees really wanted and being able to get that to them was really empowering and relieving as well," Bollman said.

