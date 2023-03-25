Watch Now
'Impulse Physical Therapy' helping young athletes recover

Impulse Physical Therapy is a unique new facility located at the Eastern Hills Mall that aims at helping young athletes recover after an injury.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Impulse Physical Therapy is a unique new facility located at the Eastern Hills Mall aiming to help young athletes recover after an injury.

The owner, Alex Peters, is just one of three physical therapists in the state who has specialized training in pediatric sports therapy.

"I had a ton of injuries growing up playing sports and I had a lot of help from the physical therapists that took care of me and treated me," said Peters. "It's a way I can do the same thing."

Peters said Buffalo is home to him. He got his undergraduate degree at Canisius College and his physical therapy degree at D'Youville.

