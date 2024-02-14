Immigration debate again front and center in Albany as New York Republicans push for change

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The immigration debate is again front and center in Albany as Republicans are pushing for New York to end its status as a sanctuary state.

New York has been a sanctuary state since former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in 2017. Being a sanctuary state means New York generally limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and limits the amount of time for so-called "detainers" when ICE asks local or state authorities to hold someone in custody beyond when they would normally be released.

Republicans, including New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R - 62nd District), have rallied in Albany and are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to reverse sanctuary status for New York and also for New York City as a sanctuary city. The bill from Republicans would require state and local police, and also certain courts, to notify ICE when a non-citizen is arrested. It would also reinstate the 365-day maximum for Class A misdemeanors. In addition, it would repeal a 2020 law that banned federal agents from making civil arrests inside or near courts in the state.

Ortt joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss the bill. You can watch the full conversation above.