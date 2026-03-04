BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concern is growing on Buffalo’s East Side after multiple community members protested an immigration business that they claim is misleading vulnerable immigrants.

About a dozen people stood outside a storefront advertising "Zaaf Law & Immigration," raising concerns about how the business is marketed and what services are actually being provided.

Community advocate Sohel Mahmud says the name and signage raised red flags.

"Where is the lawyer, where is the immigration attorney?" he said.

The storefront advertises immigration help, and the name "Zaaf Law & Immigration" appears in several places on the building.

But Mahmud says some of the wording outside the business appears to have changed in recent days.

On Facebook, the business profile previously described itself as a "one stop USA immigration solution."

But the profile appears to have been updated within the past day and changed to "... assisting and preparing all immigration forms."

Outside the building, a similar slogan can still be seen in places on the storefront, though parts of it now appear to be covered.

Mahmud says the changes came after questions about the business began circulating in the community.

Immigration business owner says he's left the country as Buffalo Community protests ‘law’ office

A search of the New York attorney registry shows the business owner does not appear to be licensed to practice law in New York.

However, state records show the business itself is registered as Zaaf Law & Immigration. Under New York law, only licensed attorneys can provide legal services.

Mahmud says he began looking into the business after hearing concerns from members of Buffalo’s immigrant community.

He says some people told him they believed they were paying for legal help with immigration cases. 7 News has not independently verified those claims.

Mahmud says some individuals are hesitant to come forward publicly out of fear connected to their immigration status.

In a new Facebook post, the business owner said he is currently in Bangladesh and plans to return to Buffalo later this month.

In the post, he denied wrongdoing and accused others of spreading false and defamatory allegations about his business.

He wrote that he would return to Buffalo in late March and would be willing to hear complaints from anyone who believes they were wronged.

The post also states that he plans to take legal action against people he believes have defamed his business.

7 News contacted the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office about how cases like this are investigated.

Initially, the Attorney General’s office said matters involving immigration services fraud typically fall under local district attorneys or federal law enforcement.

After a follow-up inquiry, a spokesperson said the Attorney General’s office does have the authority to enforce consumer protection laws.

However, the office noted that immigration services fraud cases are often criminal matters and that it would not pursue civil enforcement if doing so could interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane previously confirmed to 7 News that a third party has made them aware of the allegations, but said investigators need to speak with the victims.

"We want victims to know that they will be treated with dignity, respect and compassion," he said.

The Erie County DA's office says it has an array of services to help victims, including access to translators.

Mahmud says his goal is to make sure people in Buffalo’s immigrant community understand what services businesses are legally allowed to provide.

He says he hopes authorities review the situation to determine whether any laws have been broken.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact the Erie County District Attorney's office at (716) 858-2400.