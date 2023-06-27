Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County to close due to declining enrollment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Tuesday that Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County, a pre-K through sixth-grade school in Wellsville, is set to close.

According to the diocese, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the recommendation of the school's Board of Trustees to cease operations.

The diocese said enrollment had seen a steady decline in recent years. In the 2022-23 school year that just ended the school had 46 students and confirmed registration for the upcoming school year was less than 20 students.