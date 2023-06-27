Watch Now
Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County to close due to declining enrollment

WKBW
The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
0104 Diocese Front of Building.jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 27, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Tuesday that Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County, a pre-K through sixth-grade school in Wellsville, is set to close.

According to the diocese, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the recommendation of the school's Board of Trustees to cease operations.

The diocese said enrollment had seen a steady decline in recent years. In the 2022-23 school year that just ended the school had 46 students and confirmed registration for the upcoming school year was less than 20 students.

“One of the most challenging decisions to make as a bishop is to close a Catholic school. This community has tried valiantly to sustain this longstanding school and the harsh recent economics, and the realities of the upcoming lack of enrollment, force us to make this unfortunate decision. We would like to commend the great support of Canonical Administrator Father Jim Hartwell and principal Caitilin Dewey, and also thank the Sisters of Mercy for their long history of involvement with the school."
- Bishop Fisher

