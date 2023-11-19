'I'm so grateful': Sisters Hospital hosts NICU reunion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sisters Hospital hosted a NICU reunion, inviting graduates of the neonatal intensive care unit to reconnect with hospital staff.

When 18-year-old Gyan Wiggins was born, he weighed just over a pound and spent almost six months in the NICU.

"Life support, feeding tube, everything you can think of, he endured," said his mother, Monique McIntosh.

Nurse Jennier Mendola remembered caring for Gyan when he was a baby.

"It's what makes me love working in the NICU," Mendola said. "It's so rewarding to see them as an adult, a young adult, from knowing I took care of them at their most fragile moment. The mother said to me today, she didn't know if her son was going to survive."

But Gyan survived, along with many others at the event.

"I wanted to just be here and be in the presence of all of these miracle babies. They don't understand their story yet, but when they get a little older, they'll understand the significance of these events," said McIntosh. "I'm ecstatic right now. I really am. I'm grateful. I'm so grateful."