'I'm gonna embark on that journey': Erie County says farewell to District Attorney John Flynn

District Attorney John Flynn is ready to take on a new role.

He attended a final farewell on Thursday to commemorate his last day in office.

"I firmly believe that I've had the most important job in state or local government. And I thank you- the voters, the residents of Erie County for giving me that privilege and for trusting in me to do the job."

Flynn said becoming a DA was a big dream of his that he was able to accomplish, so now it's time for a new change.

"I am at a point in my life where I have fulfilled a lot of my expectations, a lot of things on my checklist," he said.

"I'm gonna embark on that journey."

Flynn says he hopes to be remembered as an honest and fair DA who served the county well.

He will soon be joining a Buffalo-based law firm.